Bank of Maharashtra’s (BoM) net profit soared 95 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the first quarter net to ₹882 crore against ₹452 crore in the year ago quarter on the back of robust growth in net interest income and other income, and decline loan loss provisions.

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) of the Pune-headquartered public sector bank was up 39 per cent y-o-y at ₹2,340 crore (₹1,686 crore in the year go quarter).

Other income, comprising income (including commission) from non-fund based banking activities, fees, earning from foreign exchange, profit/loss on sale of assets, profit/loss (including revaluation) from investments, recovery from accounts written off, etc, jumped 98 per cent to ₹629 crore (₹317 crore).

ALSO READ | Bank of Maharashtra gives credit sanction letters worth ₹270 crore in NCR

Loan loss provisions declined 15 per cent y-o-y to ₹539 crore (₹637 crore).

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) to gross advances position improved to 2.28 per cent as at June-end 2023, against 2.47 per cent as at March-end 2023.

The net NPA to net advances position improved a tad to 0.24 per cent as at June-end 2023 against 0.25 per cent as at March-end 2023.

Total deposits increased by 25 per cent y-o-y to stand at ₹2,44,365 crore as on June-end 2023. .

Total Advances rose by 26 per cent y-o-y to stand at ₹1,72,083 crore.