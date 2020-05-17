Bank unions raise concerns over FM’s stimulus package

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Bankers and bank unions have expressed concerns about the economic stimulus package outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and have called for more protection and improved conditions for bank employees who have been working during the lockdown.
Many bankers raised questions on Twitter on wage revision, pointing out that while bankers have been carrying out operations on a daily basis amid the national lockdown and novel coronavirus infection, their demands for wage hike have been pending.
“Banks have been the fulcrum of the economy, especially at this juncture when there is a pandemic and our service is not being recognised by the government,” said Soumya Datta, General Secretary, All-India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), adding that the merger of the public sector banks was done at a most “inopportune time” and could be demotivating to the morale of public sector bank employees.
The Finance Minister’s proposals to privatise public sector enterprises, as well as exclusion of coronavirus-related debt from the definition of default and no fresh initiation of insolvency for one year under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, also raised concerns.
“Privatisation is totally a wrong measure. Also, there should be more measures to ensure recovery of bad loans, especially when the non-performing assets of banks are near ₹10-lakh crore. This is half the size of the ₹20-lakh crore economic package,” noted CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All-India Bank Employees’ Association.
Venkatachalam said the All-India Bank Employees’ Association is not pursuing wage negotiations talks during the current pandemic.
Dutta of AIBOC noted that bankers are at a risk in Covid-19 and their services are not being recognised by the government as such. Bankers had also sought insurance cover for bank staff against Covid19.
Talks between the Indian Banks’ Association and the bank unions have remained inconclusive on wage revision in public sector banks.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The Centre’s coronavirus contact-tracing app aims to keep a tab on citizens’ health
If the pandemic comes under control by June, there is a good possibility of equity and commodity markets ...
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at current levels. The stock ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...