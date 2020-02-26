BankBazaar to hit EBITDA-level profitability in March, despite tough year for fintechs

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Online financial services marketplace BankBazaar expects to exit this financial year with profitability at the EBITDA level for the month of March 2020.
The move to profitability was accelerated by an almost 100 per cent increase in organic traffic between October 2019 and January 2020 which drove the registered customer base to over four crore users who have transacted on BankBazaar, up from 3.6 crore users in September, a top executive told BusinessLine.
The company saw a 46 per cent increase in monthly revenue and a 17 per cent reduction in costs during this period. This was largely due to the popularity of its core offerings - the free credit score product and its decade-old partnerships with over 50 of India’s leading banks and NBFCs for credit products including credit cards, personal loans, auto loans and home loans. Additionally, the BankBazaar mobile app actively advises consumers on improving their credit worthiness and managing their personal finances better, a model that is similar to Credit Karma in the US, whose offering reaches a third of all Americans who have a credit score.
“In 2019, the slowdown in the Indian economy affected all sectors including BFSI. According to an RBI report, year-on-year, non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7.2 per cent in November 2019 from 13.8 per cent in November 2018. The impact of this slowdown was felt across the fintech sector, and BankBazaar like the rest, started FY20 on a tough note. However, we bucked the trend from the start of Q3, growing consistently for four successive months and are on track to close March 2020 with EBITDA-level profitability. We also expect to be EBITDA profitable for the full year in FY21,” said Adhil Shetty, co-founder and CEO of BankBazaar.
The company has been focused on building great paperless consumer experiences and business profitability, which stood it in good stead in a difficult market situation.
“Paperless technology is a game changer for India and key to the democratisation of finance as it drastically cuts the cost of operations and increases speed of delivery of the smallest financial product to the remotest part of India. We knew that a fully digital experience delivered via free credit score to our consumers and instant paperless checkout was a winning formula for this downturn market,” he said.
BankBazaar has raised $110 million through funding to date, from investors such as Amazon, Experian, Sequoia, Fidelity Eight Roads, and Walden.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Nocil (formerly National Organic Chemical Industries ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...