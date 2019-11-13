Banks Board Bureau recommends three names for top posts at Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Bank of India

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended names of Sanjiv Chadha, LV Prabhakar and Atanu Kumar Das for the posts of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Bank of India respectively.

Also, BBB has named AS Rajeev and PR Seshadri as names on the reserve list.

Currently, Sanjiv Chadha is Deputy Managing Director at State Bank of India and LV Prabhakar is an Executive Director at Punjab National Bank. Atanu Kumar Das is now an Executive Director at Bank of India.

At Bank of Baroda, PS Jayakumar, who was holding the MD and CEO post, completed his his extended tenure in October this year.

RA Sankara Narayanan, who is current MD& CEO of Canara Bank, is expected to complete his term early next year.

The eligibility criteria for the top posts of these banks in the latest round included age of 45-57 years and minimum experience of 15 years in mainstream banking, of which at least one year should be at the board level.