Banks Board Bureau recommends Atul Kumar Goel for PNB chief post

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended the name of Atul Kumar Goel for the position of Managing Director & CEO of Punjab National Bank, the country’s second largest public sector bank.

Goel is currently the Managing Director & CEO of UCO Bank.

At PNB, Goel is expected to succeed Ch SS Mallikarjuna Rao, who is due to demit office in end-January.

On Wednesday, BBB interfaced with 11 candidates for the forthcoming position of PNB chief executive, sources in the banking industry said.

Last month, the Centre had extended the tenure of three MD and CEOs and 10 Executive Directors in various public sector banks. The three MD & CEOs who got an extension in tenures included Ch SS Mallikarjuna Rao and Atul Kumar Goel.

While Mallikarjuna Rao’s term got extended till January 31, the term of office of Goel was extended for two years till November 1,2023.