Money & Banking

Banks go digital to maintain social distancing in post Covid world

Venkatesh Ganesh, Surabhi Mumbai | Updated on May 27, 2020 Published on May 27, 2020

Contactless services set to gain ground

Banks are increasingly turning to digital and contactless facilities as they gear up to service clients in a post-Covid world.

With the national lockdown in place for over two months, many banking services have been impacted and customers have been staying away from bank branches to avoid crowds and practise social distancing.

Though banks had already moved to a “phygital” or physical and digital approach with mobile and internet banking, many are exploring new contactless facilities as they try to resume full operations.

“The need to service, acquire customers, reduce NPAs, understand risk better, regulatory compliance, continues to be there,” Sashikumar Sreedharan, Managing Director, Microsoft India, told BusinessLine.

Zero-touch systems

Banks have been in the process of digitalisation for the last several years but Covid-19 is set to turbo-charge tech adoption. Some branches may need to close temporarily, some will be operational with reduced working hours and in some cases employees will be asked to work from home.

“All this will fuel the need for different kinds of systems not envisioned before, such as ‘zero touch’,” according to Sreedharan.

If banks are looking at delivering a large percentage of their services solely through digital channels, then systems need to undergo changes, say industry watchers. All this is leading towards a contactless society post Covid-19 pandemic that will change the way human lives interact, ensuring minimal human intervention.

Bankers confirm that they are already seeing a big shift to digital and online banking channels and this trend is likely to continue in the months to come. In recent weeks, lenders like Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank have launched contactless services for account opening and KYC.

Some banks have also rolled out video conferencing facilities, for customers, with relationship managers. “We discourage our representatives from visiting customers and most customers also do not want to physically meet any one in the current situation,” noted a bank executive.

Regulatory technology (RegTech) start-up Signzy, which works with a number of public and private sector banks, launched, last month, a video conferencing tool for secure communication between banks and customers.

“Collection of documents, consent or signing, and video or in-person verification are the three Lego blocks and combining these can lead to digitising any process, from giving a loan. These can lead to end-to-end digital transformation for the bank,” said Ankit Ratan, Co-founder at Signzy, adding that the current situation is making banks realise that they need to digitise at a much faster pace.

“Across banks, there is a clear trend to digitise as many processes as they can as they no longer see the branch as a key element to banking,” he said.

Sanjay Gupta (India Head), Vice-President and India Country Manager of NXP, a semiconductor manufacturer, is of the view that contactless is the way forward, especially when people are wary of sharing currency notes. “Contactless payments such as using near field communication (NFC) technologies for payments will be the norm,” he said.

Published on May 27, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
banking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Chintala takes charges as NABARD Chairman
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.