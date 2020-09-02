Banks seek clarity on parking G-Secs in HTM category

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Banks have sought clarity from the Reserve Bank of India on its latest circular, ‘Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) holdings in Held To Maturity (HTM) category’. Banks want to know whether secondary market purchases of Government Securities (G-Secs) issued on or after September 1, 2020, as well as purchases of G-Sec re-issuances, both in the primary and secondary markets, can be parked in the so-called HTM investment bucket.
The circular only states that banks are permitted to acquire and hold SLR securities — G-Secs and State Development Loans (SDLs) issued on or after September 1, 2020 — in HTM category. It is silent on the aforementioned investment scenarios. Hence, bankers say the RBI should shine more light on it.
The central bank enhanced the elbow room for banks to park their investment in G-Secs and SDLs issued on or after September 1 in the HTM investment bucket. Investments parked in this bucket do not require mark to market (MTM) provisioning.
RK Gurumurthy, Head of Treasury, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, said: “The interpretation of the circular is that investment in any new G-Sec issuance made on or after September 1, 2020 can be taken directly to HTM.
“It is not clear if secondary market purchases of such an issuance too can be housed in HTM. Nor is it clear if re-issuances of an existing G-Sec, purchased from both primary as well as secondary market, can be placed in HTM.”
Once a new G-Sec is auctioned, every subsequent auction of this G-Sec is a re-issuance. The RBI usually issues 4-5 new G-Secs a year and subsequently re-issues them through the year as part of the Government’s borrowing programme.
Bankers opine that this circular is probably a hint that special securities with SLR status may be issued by States to overcome their revenue shortfall. So, the enhanced HTM limit is aimed at not only encouraging banks to subscribe to G-Secs but also to these special securities, which may be issued.
With the Government upping the amount it will borrow for FY21 to ₹12 lakh crore from the earlier budgeted ₹7.80 lakh crore on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI has created more elbow room in HTM investment category to make it attractive for banks to participate in the borrowing programme.
As per the latest circular, banks can acquire and hold SLR securities issued on or after September 1 in HTM category, subject to an overall limit of 22 per cent (19.5 per cent earlier) of NDTL (net demand and time liabilities), up to March 31, 2021, which shall be reviewed thereafter.
Currently, banks are required to maintain 18 per cent of their deposits (NDTL) in SLR securities — for every ₹100 deposit that is taken, a bank has to invest ₹18 in SLR securities.
The extant limit for investments that can be held in HTM category, which does not requires MTM provisioning, is 25 per cent of total investment. With effect from September 1, banks have been allowed to exceed this limit for seven months provided the excess is invested in SLR securities within an overall limit of 22 per cent (against 19.5 per cent earlier) of deposits.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
₹1127 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has ...
The stock of Tata Consumer rebounded sharply in yesterday’s session after witnessing a fall on Monday. It has ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...