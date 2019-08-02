Banks seek steps for better surveillance of ATMs and branches

Experience Pagani’s new hypercar on a videogame
The Huayra Roadster BC was unveiled on the Zynga game — the CSR Racing 2
Banks want real-time video coverage to prevent people getting waylaid at ATMs and branches and also to curb incidents of criminals making away with ATMs. The banks say this can be done by harnessing higher bandwidth by banding together SIMs of various telecom service providers so that their centrally-monitored e-surveillance systems can act.
This comes even as banks are trying to cut down costs by using electronic surveillance of the ATM kiosks and wanting to bolster security at branches and currency chests.
Use of multiple integrated SIMs (3 or more) enables streaming of video and data feed seamlessly from the cameras or other surveillance equipment to banks’ centrally monitored e-surveillance system (CMESS). Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) is the small chip provided by the telecom service provider that enables mobile users to connect to the network.
Ravi Shankar Pooli, Managing Director, Smartiply India, the Indian arm of New Jersey-based start-up mobile technology company Smartiply Inc, said, “With the help of Multi SIM Intelligent Router for bandwidth aggregation, multiple SIMs from either the same or different mobile service providers can be aggregated. So, with three SIMs (each with 1-3 mbps bandwidth), one can get an enhanced bandwidth of 4-6 mbps. This will allow live streaming of quality video, zoom-in features and all that which a single SIM may not allow.”
The aggregation technology bonds and aggregates the bandwidth of each SIM to enable large data streams as sum of all available connections.
Pooli underlined that with a single SIM there is the risk of mobile network congestion or the network going down and the CMESS not getting video. But with three SIMs from three different mobile operators, it is unlikely that all their networks will be down at the same time. This will ensure that live video streaming from the sites does not stop.
The Huayra Roadster BC was unveiled on the Zynga game — the CSR Racing 2
Audi’s sports utility vehicle gets a comprehensive refresh for the 2020 model year
The vehicle is a good fit for young buyers
India chief says customers should be free to choose what is most suitable
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
You need to be aware of how your past transactions are reflected in the credit report
The stock of Ajanta Pharma was on highlight on Thursday and gained 8.6 per cent accompanied by extraordinary ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...