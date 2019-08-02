Banks seek steps for better surveillance of ATMs and branches

Banks want real-time video coverage to prevent people getting waylaid at ATMs and branches and also to curb incidents of criminals making away with ATMs. The banks say this can be done by harnessing higher bandwidth by banding together SIMs of various telecom service providers so that their centrally-monitored e-surveillance systems can act.

This comes even as banks are trying to cut down costs by using electronic surveillance of the ATM kiosks and wanting to bolster security at branches and currency chests.

Use of multiple integrated SIMs (3 or more) enables streaming of video and data feed seamlessly from the cameras or other surveillance equipment to banks’ centrally monitored e-surveillance system (CMESS). Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) is the small chip provided by the telecom service provider that enables mobile users to connect to the network.

Ravi Shankar Pooli, Managing Director, Smartiply India, the Indian arm of New Jersey-based start-up mobile technology company Smartiply Inc, said, “With the help of Multi SIM Intelligent Router for bandwidth aggregation, multiple SIMs from either the same or different mobile service providers can be aggregated. So, with three SIMs (each with 1-3 mbps bandwidth), one can get an enhanced bandwidth of 4-6 mbps. This will allow live streaming of quality video, zoom-in features and all that which a single SIM may not allow.”

The aggregation technology bonds and aggregates the bandwidth of each SIM to enable large data streams as sum of all available connections.

Pooli underlined that with a single SIM there is the risk of mobile network congestion or the network going down and the CMESS not getting video. But with three SIMs from three different mobile operators, it is unlikely that all their networks will be down at the same time. This will ensure that live video streaming from the sites does not stop.