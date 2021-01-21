Kerala bank employees’ union oppose CSB’s plan to offer VRS to award employees

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The All Kerala Bank Employees’ Federation (AKBEF) has opposed CSB Bank’s plan to offer voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to award staff.
The Board of the Thrissur- headquartered CSB Bank had approved the roll-out of VRS on January 19.
CD Josson, General Secretary, AKBEF, said that bringing exit-option for award staff was most inappropriate when the the bank needs to expand its services utilising the experience, expertise and local roots of the employees.
Also read: Kerala bank employees’ body opposes full-fledged functioning of branches
If the management’s plan was to replace permanent employees with contract and cost-to-company mode employees, that would be regressive and anti-labour, he alleged.
KS Krishna, Joint Secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association, said at a time when the the government and private sector institutions should be ensuring stable employment, it is most intriguing that CSB Bank is going ahead with VRS in the current pandemic situation, even after it has announced better third quarter (October-December 2020) results.
CVR Rajendran, MD and CEO, CSB Bank, said that 223 employees are eligible for VRS and if all these employees opt for the scheme, the outgo for the bank will be around ₹80 crore.
As per the bank’s regulatory filing, VRS will be offered to the eligible award staff, who have completed 50 years of age and have a minimum of 10 years of service with the Bank. The scheme will be effective from January 25, 2021, for such period, as specified in the scheme.
Also read: Banks’ union urges Kerala CM to restrict bank timings, initiate rapid antigen test on employees
The implementation of the scheme will be beneficial to the bank in the long run, both in terms of financial and customer service point of view, said CSB Bank in the filing.
Rajendran said the average annual salary of the award staff is about ₹11-12 lakh.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...