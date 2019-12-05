Barclays opens world-class campus in Pune

Sony introduces Alpha 9 II in India
Barclays has opened its new campus at Kharadi, Pune, the largest single location outside of its global headquarters in London.
Barclays Global Service Centre (BGSC) here is a global capability centre, supporting the company’s businesses worldwide and delivering innovative end-to-end business solutions in technology, operations and functions.
The newly opened campus will strengthen Barclays’ global network, supporting innovation and ensuring increased integration of operations and technology services in India, said the firm. The Pune campus is the newest of Barclays’ world-class campuses, joining the ones at Whippany in the US and in Glasgow in the UK, a press statement said.
Spread across approximately 1.1 million sq ft of built-up area, the Pune campus will house 9,000 of the Barclays’ 19,000 permanent employees based in India, with teams supporting the creation of smarter solutions for the diversified spectrum of customers. The Pune campus will play a key role in leveraging the large pool of existing talent in Barclays and co-locating teams to deliver greater value to customers and clients, the statement said.
Barclays’ Group Chief Operating Officer Mark Ashton-Rigby said: “Barclays has had a significant presence in India for almost 30 years, and we are continuing to invest. Our new Pune campus will help to further unlock India’s potential, reaffirm our commitment towards the government’s Make in India initiative, and promote the UK-India economic partnership. This campus will play a pivotal role in creating a working space that truly facilitates collaboration and accelerates innovation, transforming the way we work and do business.”
