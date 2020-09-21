BBB recommends 13 names for Executive Director posts in PSBs

School’s out for those not connected
The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended 13 names for being appointed as Executive Director in various public sector banks (PSBs).
In all, there are 13 vacancies for ED posts in various PSBs. This recommendation came after the BBB interviewed 28 candidates (General Manager and Chief General Manager) from various PSBs on September 19 and 20, sources said.
The names of those who have been recommended by the BBB are: Swarup Kumar Saha, Debadatta Chand, K Satyanarayana Raju, Nitesh Ranjan, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, Monika Kalia, Swarup Dasgupta, Karthikeyan M, Ishraq Ali Khan, Vivek Wahi, S Srimathy, B Vijayakumar, and Raghavendra V Kollegal.
It may be recalled that the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, had, in June this year, asked nationalised banks to furnish the details of bank officers serving on the highest level below the board of the bank in which the officer is employed.
The details of only those officers who had completed at least two years as General Manager/ Chief General Manager and have three years of residual service as on April 1 need to be furnished, the DFS had then said.
BBB started functioning from April 1, 2016, as an autonomous recommendatory body. The bureau is also engaging with PSBs to help build capacity to attract, retain and nurture talent and technology – the two key differentiators of business competences in the days to come.
BBB had last conducted interviews for the post of Chairman of State Bank of India.
Last year, the government had embarked on a mega consolidation drive among PSBs that saw as many as 10 such banks getting consolidated to four mega PSBs from April 1 this year. As on date, India has 12 state-owned commercial banks. These are: Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and State Bank of India.
