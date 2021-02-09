Bharti AXA General launches Health AdvantEDGE

Bharti AXA General Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and AXA, has rolled out a new health insurance plan, Health AdvantEDGE, that provides holistic protection against mounting expenses related to medical exigencies and other healthcare services.

Bharti AXA Health AdvantEDGE also offers wellness benefits as a key differentiator in the domestic health insurance market. It is specially designed to support the healthcare and wellness needs of customers. It offers reimbursement benefits for treatment under Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy.

This health plan offers a restore benefit that automatically reinstates the basic sum insured in case it is exhausted within the policy year. If the policyholder uses up the entire sum insured and falls ill even if it is for the same illness or condition during the same year, the company will restore 100 per cent basic sum insured. This ensures that the policyholder has requisite coverage at all times, thereby, minimising the need for multiple policies.

In a statement, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance, Sanjeev Srinivasan, said: “We are living in unprecedented times where our physical health and well-being has never been more crucial than it is now. Amid the ever-rising medical expenses, ensuring protection of one’s financial health should be of paramount importance. . We are confident that our health offering will adequately prepare individuals and families against uncertainties surrounding medical exigencies and rising healthcare expenses.’’

This new-age health plan provides holistic cover right from pre-hospitalisation to post-hospitalisation, in-patient and daycare treatment. It comes with 60 days pre and 90 days post-hospitalisation cover, and sum insured ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 crore, with cashless facility and seamless claims procedure. This allows customers to focus on their treatment, rather than worry about which room to choose against their insurance coverage.

Another feature of this plan is a guaranteed cumulative bonus of 20 per cent in a claim-free policy year. This feature ensures that the cumulative bonus does not reduce even if there is a claim. It also extends optional maternity benefits to female lives insured between the age of 18 to 45 years, opting for a three-year policy term.

The plan covers persons in the age group 91 days to 65 years, provides hospital cash benefits, air and road ambulance with an additional premium.