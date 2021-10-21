Bharti AXA Life partners with Utkarsh SFB

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Bharti AXA Life Insurance has entered into a bancassurance partnership for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank to distribute its life insurance products.
Bharti AXA’s suite of life insurance plans, including protection, health, savings and investment plans, will be available for purchase to 3 million+ customers of the Bank across its 600+ branches in 202 districts spread across 19 States and two Union Territories.
Parag Raja, MD & CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said in a statement, “This tie-up will help us reach the tier-II and -III markets with insurance solutions. Our alliance with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank will also help empower the Bank’s customers with protection and holistic financial planning solutions from our comprehensive product portfolio.’’
Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said: “This is a significant development for the Bank, as we increase our third-party product offering to our customers spread across the country. With Bharti-AXA Life Insurance Co Ltd, we strengthen our insurance product offering and further diversify the value proposition to our customers. With this tie-up, the Bank is well placed to provide our customers a choice of life insurance products that best suits their needs and convenience.”
