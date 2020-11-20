Money & Banking

Bitcoin rises to 3-year peak, all-time high in sight

London | Updated on November 20, 2020 Published on November 20, 2020

Bitcoin rose to a three-year high of $18,600 on Friday, up 4.5 per cent on the day and close to its all-time high of just under $20,000.

Bitcoin has gained over 16 per cent so far this week - its biggest weekly gain since June 2019 - and is up over 160 per cent this year.

