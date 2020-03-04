Blackstone Group expects another ‘good year’ for investments

United States (US) private equity major Blackstone Group, which invested a record $6 billion in India last year, is expecting this year to be another “good year” for investments.

“There are equal opportunities this year also, and we don’t see any slowdown in the business and economic activities,” Amit Jain, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Advisors India said.

The company had invested a total of $15.5 billion during the last 15 years in India, of which nearly $6 billion was made in 2019 alone, he added.

At present, Blackstone is the largest alternative asset manager in the world, and has $571 billion of Assets Under Management (AUB) across private equity, real estate, hedge funds and stressed assets.