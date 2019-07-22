Bonds slide after Reserve Bankdials back rate-cut expectations

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Sovereign bonds slid after Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said further rate cuts will depend on incoming economic data, forcing traders to dial back expectations of large easing in monetary policy.
The RBI’s switch to an accommodative stance in June in itself amounts to a 25-basis-point cut, on top of the 75 basis points of cuts since February, said Das.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped seven basis points to 6.43 per cent, halting a three-week rally that sent yields to the lowest in more than two years after the government promised fiscal restraint and proposed to shift a part of its borrowing overseas. The central bank’s next policy review is due on August 7.
“The Governor’s comments are perhaps less dovish than what the market wanted to hear,” said Eugene Leow, a fixed income strategist with DBS Bank in Singapore. “Das’s comments are probably modestly negative, given that the govvies look overbought in the short term,” he said.
Sentiment was also dented by comments from Rathin Roy, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, who said the country is facing a silent fiscal crisis owing to a shortfall in tax revenue, and the government’s annual Budget suggests it may have grossly underestimated the problem.
Interest rate swaps rose, with the one-year overnight indexed swap rising 6 basis points to 5.47 per cent.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The Centre is pushing ‘zero budget farming’, which has the merit of lowering input costs for farmers. But in ...
The yellow metal can move higher, ahead of the Fed meeting next week
Move to protect local players could adversely impact solar power sector
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...