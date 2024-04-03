Canara Bank, a Public Sector Bank has unveiled a series of new products and services aimed at enhancing customer experience and streamlining banking operations.

The bank is launching a healthcare focused loan product Canara Heal, to meet the shortfall of hospitalization expenditure while settling through Third Party Administrator (TPA) healthcare insurance claims of self and/or dependents.

A customized savings account for women -- Canara Angel -- with features like Cancer Care policy, pre-approved personal loan Canara ReadyCash and online loan against term deposit product Canara MyMoney.

The bank has also unveiled ‘Canara UPI 123PAY ASI’, a user-friendly payment interface, and ‘Canara HRMS Mobile App for Staff’, an HR management solution for the bank’s employees, the company said in a press release.

The launch ceremony of the new products saw the attendance of Rajesh Bansal, CEO, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, Canara Bank’s MD & CEO, K Satyanarayana Raju, along with Executive Directors Debashish Mukherjee, Ashok Chandra, Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, and Bhavendra Kumar.

Rajesh Bansal, CEO, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, launched Digital SHG initiative named Canara SHG e-MONEY and exchanged White paper on Digital SHG with K Satyanarayana Raju, MD & CEO Canara bank. Canara Bank is the first Bank to offer seamless doorstep Digital services to SHGs in collaboration with RBIH. Digital SHG will help the customers to get instant digital credit in their accounts, it said.