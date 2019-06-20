BusinessLine-ICICI Bank summit to explore growth opportunities for SMEs

Office buzz
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are a vibrant and dynamic part of the Indian economy. They contribute significantly to the economic and social development of the country by fostering entrepreneurship and generating large-scale employment.
SMEs, over the years, have transformed themselves. It began with the opening up of the Indian economy in the early 1990s. They became competitive and fought for a share in the market with their more-established peers. Today, their market is not restricted to India alone. Many have leveraged exports to grow their business. But that has not been easy.
BusinessLine and ICICI Bank are organising an SME Growth Summit, a high-powered initiative to bring together industry leaders, experts, and other stakeholders to deliberate on how SMEs can efficiently tap global trade and grow their business. The event will be held in Chennai on Friday.
Suresh Raman, Vice-President and Head, Chennai Operations, Tata Consultancy Services, will deliver a speech on ‘Technology Adoption in the MSME Sector for Global Growth.’ This will be followed by a talk by S Muralishankar, Managing Director, Super Auto Forge. The company has scaled up significantly by tapping global opportunities, with a strong focus on technology and competitiveness.
There will also be a panel discussion, in which experts will participate and discuss the challenges and opportunities that global trade offers.
The panelists include CK Mohan, former general secretary, Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association; X Arokianathan, convenor, MSME Panel CII Chennai Zone, and Managing Director, Vitech Enviro Systems Pvt Ltd; Prince Sudersanam, Head, ERP Product Development and Delivery, Ramco Systems; R Sundaram, Managing Director, Aerospace Engineers Pvt Ltd; and Viral Rupani, Retail Business Head, South, ICICI Bank.
