Canara Bank donates 50 oxygen concentrators

Canara Bank, a public sector bank, has donated 50 oxygen concentrators and made a ₹1 crore contribution to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help Covid-19 patients.

Bank’s Executive Director A Manimekhalai, handed over the cheque to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and oxygen concentrators were donated under the bank's CSR Activities, said a bank release.

K A Sindhu, General Manager, P C Wing, HO, A Ramalingam, DGM, FI Wing, HO, B Parswanath, DGM, Circle Office, Bengaluru accompanied the Executive Director.