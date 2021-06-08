Money & Banking

Canara Bank donates 50 oxygen concentrators

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on June 08, 2021

Manimekhalai, Executive Director, Canara Bank

Donates ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help Covid-19 patients.

Canara Bank, a public sector bank, has donated 50 oxygen concentrators and made a ₹1 crore contribution to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help Covid-19 patients.

Bank’s Executive Director A Manimekhalai, handed over the cheque to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and oxygen concentrators were donated under the bank's CSR Activities, said a bank release.

K A Sindhu, General Manager, P C Wing, HO, A Ramalingam, DGM, FI Wing, HO, B Parswanath, DGM, Circle Office, Bengaluru accompanied the Executive Director.

Published on June 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

corporate social responsibility
Canara Bank
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.