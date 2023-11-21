Public sector undertaking Canara Bank launched several new products and services on the occasion of 118 Founder’s Day.

The latest launch includes corporate ai1 to cater to the diverse needs of the corporate customers of the bank. This will allow them to perform banking transactions through corporate internet banking and on the ‘Canara ai1 Corporate’ app interchangeably, a Whatsapp banking channel, to provide 18 services, such as balance enquiries and mini statements, via a Hi/Hello message on 9076030001.

In addition, it also introduced Canara UPI 123 Pay, an IVR-based UPI solution for feature phone users. Account holders of any bank can avail of this facility in 10 Indian languages, including English.

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, and the executive directors introduced the goods and services.

