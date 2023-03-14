Canara Bank, in collaboration with NPCI, has launched the Rupay Credit Card through UPI using the BHIM app.

All the customers of the bank can link their active Rupay credit card to UPI and make merchant payments without the physical use of a card, similar to account-based UPI transactions, said the company in a press release.

This will enable small merchants to increase sales turnover and business at a low cost. Presently, customers with Canara Bank Rupay credit card variants - Rupay Classic, Rupay Platinum and Rupay Select) can link their cards to UPI.

“The linkage of Canara Bank’s RuPay credit card with UPI would benefit customers by providing them with more opportunities to use their credit cards.”

Digital payments

He also noted that UPI has become the most popular digital payment product for all ages and genders due to its simplicity, and the collaboration between Canara Bank and NPCI will leverage the reach of UPI and the strength of the RuPay credit card to further boost the digital payments in the country.

The procedure for linking the credit card is similar to the existing account linking procedure, and customers should select Canara credit card during account listing for linking. The transaction limits applicable for UPI transactions shall continue for UPI payments using Rupay credit card.