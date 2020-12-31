Money & Banking

Canara Bank raises ₹1,635 crore

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 31, 2020 Published on December 31, 2020

Canara Bank, a public sector bank, has raised capital by issuing Additional Tier I bonds to the tune of ₹1,635 crore at 8.50 per cent coupon on December 31, said a bank press release.

The Additional Tier I bonds are to help the bank increase its Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR).

