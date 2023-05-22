The Board of Directors of IDBI Bank on Monday approved the appointment of Jayakumar S. Pillai as Deputy Managing Director on the Bank’s Board for 3 years.

Pillai’s appointment is with effect from the date of his taking charge as specified in the RBI approval received in this regard, the Bank said in a regulatory filing.

IDBI Bank has two Deputy Managing Director (DMD) positions. It currently has one DMD -- Suresh Khatanhar. The other DMD -- Samuel Joseph Jebaraj -- moved to the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) as Deputy Managing DIrector (Lending & Project Finance) in early April 2023.

Pillai’s experience

Pillai is presently working as Chief General Manager and Circle Head in Canara Bank, Mumbai. He has about 32 years experience in the public sector bank.

“He has headed branches in various scales across different geographies and has rich experience in branch banking, mobilization of retail resources, Credit delivery in sectors like Retail, Agriculture, MSME and Recovery.

“He has also worked as Chief Executive of Canara Bank’s UK operations for over 4 years and gained experience in International banking,” per the regulatory filing.

Further, Pillai also worked as Wing Head in Bank’s mid corporate credit department in Head Office. Worked as Chairman of Bank’s Credit Committee at HO as well as Chairman of General Manager’s Credit approval committee-thus gained experience in RAM sectors, Corporate Credit, handling of stressed assets