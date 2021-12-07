The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Capital remains a constraint for India’s state-owned bank sector, with no clear sight of when the “IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standard) 9” credit loss regime will be implemented for banks, according to Fitch Ratings.
However, banks are being asked to make more pre-emptive provisions, the global credit rating agency said.
SBI Chairman says consolidation of PSU banks is good for the banking industry
But it is less clear if the current practice of incurred loss provisioning will allow banks much flexibility in that respect, Fitch noted in its “2022 Outlook: Global Banking Regulation” report.
In July 2014, the IASB (International Accounting Standards Board) had issued IFRS 9, which introduced an “expected credit loss” (ECL) framework for the recognition of impairment by banks.
The report said: “Indian authorities have extended coronavirus-related emergency credit line guarantee scheme to support micro, small and medium enterprises until end-March 2022.
Extensions in finance: Can the regulator regulate?
“Although the final tranche of the current Basel III capital conservation buffer requirement was implemented in October, the implementation of the final Basel III rules is not a priority.”
Fitch forecasts tighter global banking regulations in 2022, reflecting expectations of a continued return to pre-crisis norms, said Monsur Hussain, Head of Research, Global Financial Institutions.
Macro-prudential requirements will remain in focus, with more regulators to reveal steps to incorporate climate-risks into supervisory reviews, he added.
“There is potential for spill-over risks linked to higher interest rates, asset bubbles in developed markets, and household risks in emerging market jurisdictions,” Hussain said.
Fitch Ratings also expects supervisors to focus on cyber, climate, money laundering and crypto-asset risks.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...