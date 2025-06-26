India's horticulture crop production is estimated to have increased 3.66 per cent in 2024-25 to 3,677.24 lakh tonnes due to higher output of fruits and vegetables.

In 2023-24, the horticulture crops production stood at 3,547.44 lakh tonnes.

The area under coverage increased to 292.67 lakh hectares in 2024-25 from 290.86 lakh hectares in the preceding year.

Also read

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday released the second advance estimates of horticulture crops.

Chouhan said the increase in production is because of efforts from farmers and agri scientists as well as initiatives taken by the government.

As per the data, the production of fruits is estimated to have risen 1.36 per cent to 1,145.10 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, while the output of vegetables is projected to have increased 6 per cent to 2,196.74 lakh tonnes.

Also read

Spice production is estimated at 123.70 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 against 124.84 lakh tonnes in the preceding year.

In the vegetable categories, onion output is estimated to have risen to 307.73 lakh tonnes from 242.67 lakh tonnes.

Potatoes output rose to 601.75 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, an increase of 31.21 lakh tonnes from the preceding year.

However, the production of tomatoes has fallen to 207.52 lakh tonnes from 213.23 lakh tonnes.

More Like This

Published on June 26, 2025