Castler, one of the largest digital escrow platforms, has appointed Ritesh Tiwari, former Senior Executive at VISA-UK and Ireland, as co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.

Tiwari, an alumnus of IIM, has over a decade of work experience in payments, banking and cross-border solutions.

Castler is a global enterprise escrow platform offering domestic and cross-border solutions. Operational since April 2021, the company has worked with ten banking partners and is the trusted escrow solution for over 500 enterprises. It manages over ₹5,000 crore in transactions every month.

The company recently announced the closure of its $6 million Pre-Series A round funding led by Flipkart, Capital2B, IIFL and Zerodha.

During his tenure at Visa, Tiwari spearheaded the tokenisation and Visa Account Updater Suite Solution, a pivotal digital credentials updater for Acquirers and Merchants in the UK and Ireland.

“Tiwari’s extensive background in fintech along with his expertise in cross-border solutions with international cross border giants, positions Castler to deliver a premier product and expand seamlessly into foreign markets,” said Vineet Singh, Founder & CEO of Castler.

Castler is building a new operating system for escrow banking.

Castler’s unique Escrow Banking Stack is the middleware between banks and enterprises to solve the problems of ever-changing business and revenue models, complex transaction flows, sources of money, identity verification, fraud management and customer-consumer protection.

Castler recently appointed Kumar Amit, ex-Razorpay, as co-founder and COO, to scale the business.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit