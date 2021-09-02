Castler partners with Mumbai Angels for secure transaction solutions

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Fintech start-up Castler has partnered with Mumbai Angels (MA) to provide digital escrow solutions.
Castler, an escrow-as-a-service provider, will help enable a convenient and safer financial transaction platform for the portfolio companies of Mumbai Angels. These companies can use Castler’s platform for several use-cases, including buyer and seller trust gap, lending, profit sharing, pooling of monies from investors, cash flow collection, mergers and acquisitions, marketplaces, gaming, real-estate, charities, and fund raisings.
Commenting on the partnership, Castler’s Co-Founder and CEO Vineet Singh (ex-CBO at Mobikwik, 99acres, and Naukri.com) said, “The current transaction environment in India is extremely uncertain and riddled with frauds, and this has led to a substantial trust gap between parties. A robust, secure, and convenient transaction ecosystem is the need of the hour for both consumers and enterprises. Teaming up with Mumbai Angels to extend secure digital escrow to their portfolio companies will act as a great catalyst for improving accessibility to the solution we offer.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...