Castler partners with Mumbai Angels for secure transaction solutions

Fintech start-up Castler has partnered with Mumbai Angels (MA) to provide digital escrow solutions.

Castler, an escrow-as-a-service provider, will help enable a convenient and safer financial transaction platform for the portfolio companies of Mumbai Angels. These companies can use Castler’s platform for several use-cases, including buyer and seller trust gap, lending, profit sharing, pooling of monies from investors, cash flow collection, mergers and acquisitions, marketplaces, gaming, real-estate, charities, and fund raisings.

Commenting on the partnership, Castler’s Co-Founder and CEO Vineet Singh (ex-CBO at Mobikwik, 99acres, and Naukri.com) said, “The current transaction environment in India is extremely uncertain and riddled with frauds, and this has led to a substantial trust gap between parties. A robust, secure, and convenient transaction ecosystem is the need of the hour for both consumers and enterprises. Teaming up with Mumbai Angels to extend secure digital escrow to their portfolio companies will act as a great catalyst for improving accessibility to the solution we offer.”