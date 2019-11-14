CCI nod for merger of BNP Paribas Mutual Fund and Bank of Baroda Mutual Fund

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger of the BNP Paribas (BNPP) Mutual Fund and the Baroda (BOB) Mutual Fund, under the Competition Act, 2002

The Proposed Combination relates to merger of the BNP Paribas Mutual Fund and the BOB Mutual Fund.

The parties propose to amalgamate (i) BOB Asset Management Company (AMC) into BNPP AMC; and (ii) BNPP Trustee Company (TC) into BOB TC. After the merger BNPP AMC and BOB TC will be the surviving entities, an official release said.

BNPP AMC is the AMC for BNPP Mutual Fund and acts as the investment manager of BNPP Mutual Fund. BNPP AMC is also a registered as Portfolio Manager under SEBI Regulations. It provides portfolio management services and advisory activities. BNPP TC is the trustee company of BNPP Mutual Fund.

BOB AMC is the AMC for BOB Mutual Fund and acts as the investment manager of BOB Mutual Fund. BOB TC acts as the trustee for BOB Mutual Fund.