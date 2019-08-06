Central Bank of India Q1 profit at ₹118 cr

Central Bank of India on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹118.33 crore for the June quarter 2019-20 as against a loss in the year-ago period on falling provisions for bad loans. In April-June 2018-19, the bank reported a loss of ₹1,522.24 crore.

Total income in the latest quarter rose to ₹6,493.55 crore as against ₹5,904.82 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The public sector bankwitnessed an improvement in its asset quality as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were brought down to 19.93 per cent of gross advances as at end of June 2019, from 22.17 per cent by the year-ago period.

Net NPAs or bad loans came down to 7.98 per cent from 10.58 per cent.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs were ₹32,908.44 crore at the end of June quarter 2019, as against ₹38,777.66 crore in corresponding period year-ago.

Net NPAs stood at 11,440.59 crore (₹16,086.25 crore).

A fall in bad asset ratio led to decline in provisioning which came down to 897.42 crore for the June quarter of this fiscal as against 2,538.14 crore parked aside for June quarter of 2018-19.

The provision coverage ratio of the bank is 76.85 per cent (66.42 per cent a year ago).

Stock of Central Bank of India settled at ₹17.40 on BSE, up 2.05 per cent from the previous close.