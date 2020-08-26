Chola in pact with Sri Sathya Sai Hospital for cardiac care of truck drivers' children

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Murugappa Group’s NBFC Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (Chola), has tied-up with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals to provide cardiac treatment and care to children of truck drivers, cleaners and mechanics.
Chola has earmarked an outlay of ₹1.32 crore to support the surgical heart procedures on those children - from new born up to 18 years under its ‘Healing Little Hearts Programme’ during 2019-2021.
Sri Sathya Sanjeevani Hospitals will provide cardiac care for the children of trucking staff from its three centres and they include Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Center for Child Heart Care, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani International Centre for Child Heart Care & Research, Palwal (Haryana) and Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care & Training in Pediatric Cardiac Skills, Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra).
“Trucking is today one of the most important links that facilitate productivity and competitive efficiency, leading to the rapid economic development of the country. It also plays a key role in bringing about the development of the remote regions by opening them to trade and investment and integrating them with the mainstream economy.
“Yet the lives of truck drivers, cleaners and mechanics are adversely affected by inconveniences, poor facilities, and the absence of rules and regulations. The stressful and challenging nature of the work influences their physical as well as mental health. This initiative is a small step from our end to bring some de-stress and happiness into their lives,” Arun Alagappan, Managing Director of Chola said in a statement.
Most of the trucking staff come from financially not-so-well-off backgrounds, and more so when it comes to healthcare costs for ailments beyond normal fever and cold. And when it comes to complicated cardiac procedures and transplants, it’s clearly beyond their means,” Dr Subramanian Chellappan, Director, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital- Palwal, Haryana said.
In India, every year around 2.4 lakh children are born with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) with this being one of the largest cause of child mortality. Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals says it is providing all services for Congenital Heart Disease issues at free of cost to all.
