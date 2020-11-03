Money & Banking

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q2 net jumps 56 per cent

PTI | Updated on November 03, 2020 Published on November 03, 2020

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd on Tuesday reported a 55.5 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 505.55 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 325.15 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the profit was down sequentially from Rs 589.46 crore in first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total income during the September quarter rose to Rs 3,503.15 crore from Rs 3,340.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

Assets under management grew by 16 per cent to Rs 74,471 crore as on September 30, 2020, as compared to Rs 64,409 crore as on September 30, 2019, it said.

Stock of the company closed 2.20 per cent up at Rs 410.45 on BSE.

Quarterly Results
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
