Citi has announced the launch of a new platform, CitiDirect Commercial Banking, specifically to address the needs of Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) clients.

This is part of Citi’s strategic investment plan to meet these clients’ growing global needs to deliver a single entry point digital platform.

CitiDirect Commercial Banking combines Citi’s global products and services into a single digital platform, providing clients with a 360-degree consolidated view of the Citi banking relationship across Cash, loans, trade, FX, Servicing and Onboarding.

The platform is live in the U.S., and CCB plans to pilot it in the second half of 2023 across Hong Kong, India, Singapore and the U.K.

Bhanu Vohra, Head of Commercial Banking, Citi India, said, “CitiDirect Commercial Banking is a new offering for our Commercial Bank clients in India and we look forward to starting the pilot and providing our clients with access to a truly digital experience.

Through CitiDirect Commercial Banking, our clients will have all their day-to-day banking products on a single digital platform offering a consolidated view across Cash Management, Trade, Foreign Exchange and other key services -- creating a seamless and intuitive digital experience”.

