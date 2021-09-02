Covid effect: Insurers tighten underwriting norms for group life policies, hike premium

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Life insurance companies have tightened underwriting norms for group life insurance policies and hiked premium in some cases after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a surge in death claims.
While many insurers are seeking medical information or tests for such policies, others have increased premium rates between 15 per cent and 100 per cent.
Group life insurance covers are often taken by companies as an additional perk for their employees.
Noting that Covid-related death claims are still pouring in following the second wave of the pandemic, life insurers said group insurance policies have become challenging as they are not sure about the exposure they have. Re-insurers, too, have increased the rates for such policies.
Sources said many companies are now finding it difficult to renew or purchase such policies for employees due to the high prices. In many cases, insurers have also withdrawn policies. “Group term policies have got risky since the pandemic, especially after the second wave, due to rising claims, risk of anti-selection and co-morbidities that are triggered off due to Covid and can lead to death. As a result, insurance companies have made underwriting more stringent for group term policies, and the pricing has also become more expensive,” said Vighnesh Shahane, Managing Director and CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance.
In many cases, insurers are choosing not to launch these policies or are withdrawing them for the time being, he further said.
Ashwin B, COO, Exide Life Insurance, also said underwriting norms for group life insurance have indeed become stricter over the last one year and the pricing has also risen significantly. “This has happened largely after the second wave that saw a steep rise in mortality, especially among the age group of 25 to 55 years, which is the core profile of the group business,” he said.
Insurers were forced to re-look at the group portfolio from two aspects – revise the pricing as reinsurance companies have increased their rates and absolute increase in the mortality experience, he further said.
The group policies are typically renewable annually, so the current pricing and underwriting may be reviewed next year again depending on the experience going forward.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...