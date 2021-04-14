Covid second wave: AIBEA wants relaxation in attendance, reduced business hours at banks

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) wants bank managements, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the government to bring back measures relating to relaxation in attendance, reduced business hours, work from home, among others, in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the recent weeks we have observed that there is a second wave of virus infection and this time, the spread of the infection is much faster.

“The problem is getting repeated and many people are getting infected now. In some branches, all the employees got infected. In some Head Offices, Zonal offices, most of the staff have been infected,” said CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA, in a statement.

He said the Association will take up with bank managements, IBA and the government the importance of restoring the relaxation in work-related norms (brought out when the first nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25 till May-end 2020), so that there is some relief for the employees.

In view of the second wave of the pandemic, Venkatachalam said bank employees should take precaution and care while attending offices.

In fact, when the nationwide pandemic-related lockdown was announced in March 2020, the IBA had appealed to bank customers to visit the branch premises only in case of absolute necessity.

“Our employees are also facing the same challenges that you all are and so, we are asking for your help too. Most of the services the banks offer are available online.

“Our sincere request to you is, for non-essential services, avail them through the mobile and online banking channels,” IBA then said.