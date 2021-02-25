Credit growth of banks picks up to 6.2% y-o-y in Dec

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Bank credit growth improved to 6.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in December 2020 from 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter, but it remained lower when compared with the 7.4 per cent growth recorded a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
In its statement on ‘Quarterly Statistics on Deposits and Credit of SCBs: December 2020’, the RBI observed that all population groups (that is rural, semi-urban, urban and metropolitan) recorded lower credit growth compared to a year ago.
Growth (y-o-y) in credit by private sector banks decelerated considerably to 6.7 per cent in December 2020 (13.1 per cent a year ago), whereas that of public sector banks improved to 6.5 per cent in December 2020 (3.7 per cent in December 2019).
Aggregate deposits growth (y-o-y) of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) increased to 11.1 per cent in December 2020 (10.0 per cent a year ago), with all population groups recording double-digit growth.
Annual growth in current, savings and term deposits of SCBs stood at 13.0 per cent, 15.8 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively, in December 2020.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...