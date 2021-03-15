CreditAccess Grameen to bear cost of vaccination of its employees

CreditAccess Grameen Limited (CAGL), Bengaluru-headquartered NBFC-MFI, will bear the cost of vaccination of its employees and that of its subsidiary Madura Micro Finance, and one of the immediate family members against Covid-19.

Under the recently announced CAGL Covid-19 Employee Vaccination Reimbursement Program, the company will reimburse the vaccination costs for all the employees and their immediate family members for the two mandated doses.

Udaya Kumar Hebbar, MD CEO, CreditAccess Grameen Limited, said “The initiative is aimed at safeguarding the lives of our employees and their dependent family members from the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a humble gesture to appreciate commitment and dedicated service by the employees to support customers and Corona Warriors during this Pandemic.”

CreditAccess Grameen had acquired Madura Micro Finance Limited (MMFL) in March 2020. All employees as well as those who join in the future will be able to avail of this benefit. The Employee strength of CAGL, as on December 31, 2020, stands at 14,704.