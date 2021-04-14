CreditAccess Grameen’s collection improves to 94% in Jan-March quarter

CreditAccess Grameen, a NBFC-MFI, said its collection efficiency (loan EMIs collected from women borrowers) as also its year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) loan disbursement (microfinance loans given to women borrowers) has improved during the January to March 2021 quarter.

The company in a release said it YoY and also QoQ consolidated disbursement has risen by 42 per cent and 3 per cent to ₹4,726 crore, respectively in January to March 2021 quarter. The collection efficiency for CAGL, too, has risen from 91 per cent in December 2020 to 94 per cent in March 2021 and for its subsidiary Madura Microfinance, collection efficiency increased from 86 per cent in December 2020 to 90 per cent in March 2021.

The number of women customers fully paying their loan instalments, has risen to 92.4 per cent in March 2021 for the company, as compared to 88.1 per cent in December 2020. The percentage of women customers not paying their EMIs, for the company, has come down to 4.4 per cent in March 2021 compared to 5.1 per cent in December 2020.

Active borrowers

The performance is on the back of a number of active borrowers rising to 29.63 lakhs for the company and 10.98 lakhs for its subsidiary. The new borrower addition during the January to March 2021 quarter, too, has seen a healthy rise to 2.88 lakhs on a consolidated basis. The consolidated Gross Loan Portfolio, too, has increased YoY by 16 per cent and QoQ by 13 per cent to ₹13,878 crore.

Owing to improved performance, the overall portfolio at risk for 30 days, 60 days and 90 days, has seen gradual decline to 6.6 per cent, 5.9 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively for the company as on March 31, 2021.

Regarding its subsidiary Madura Microfinance, the overall portfolio at risk for 30 days, 60 days and 90 days, gradually declined to 9.7 per cent, 6.7 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively on March 31, 2021. The restructured book amounts to ₹75 crore (0.6 per cent of GLP) as on March 2021 for CreditAccess Grameen.