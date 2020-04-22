Crisil posts 15% rise in PAT in Q1

Crisil registered a 15 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹88.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, against ₹76.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Consolidated total income for the January to March 2020 quarter grew by 9.4 per cent to ₹462.6 crore, compared with ₹422.9 crore a year ago.

Excluding Greenwich Associates, consolidated total income for the quarter rose 7.1 per cent and PAT climbed 26.8 per cent, Crisil said in a statement.

The results pertain to the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The growth was led by the company’s ratings and research businesses, it further said.

The ratings business posted a 14.6 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue, while research, the largest segment for Crisil, grew its revenue 7.7 per cent in the March quarter.

“Our investments in people and technology over the years have ensured seamless operations, helping deliver growth in an uncertain and difficult environment,” said Ashu Suyash, Managing Director and CEO, Crisil.

The board of directors declared a first interim dividend of ₹6 per share (of ₹1 face value) for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, the company further said.