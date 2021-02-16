CRISIL upgrades rating of Muthoot Finance’s long-term debt facilities to AA+

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its ratings on the long-term debt facilities of Muthoot Finance to ‘CRISIL AA+/Stable’ from ‘CRISIL AA/Positive’.
CRISIL Ratings, in its rating rationale, has stated: “The upgrade is driven by Muthoot Finance’s demonstrated ability to profitably scale up its core gold loan business while maintaining its strong financial risk profile.” It added that an “established track record and brand name in gold financing industry, strong capitalisation and profitability among the best in the industry, which is expected to remain healthy, are the strengths of Muthoot Finance Ltd.”
The AA+ rating is just one level below ‘AAA’ rating, which is the highest rating for long-term debt instruments. Instruments with this rating are considered to have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk.
The rating upgrade will enable the company to raise more long-term debt funds as well as attract a wider set of investors. It can further attract investments from retail investors in the public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in which the company has a track record of 24 issuances raising ₹17,392 crore cumulatively. Moreover, the company will be able to raise funds at much more competitive rates.
George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, said: “This is another golden feather in the cap for Muthoot Finance, and it is a recognition of its leading and long-sustained track record in gold loan business. With this rating upgrade, Muthoot Finance has become one of the few NBFCs that has achieved this rating level on a standalone basis without any parental support factored in rating.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...