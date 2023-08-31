Cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch has introduced API (application programming interface) trading on CoinSwitch PRO.

Traders can automate trade executions round the clock through this feature. CoinSwitch PRO also enables traders to create API integrations and gain access to real-time crypto market data.

Crypto markets operate 24x7 and the key price moving factors are often in sync with global markets. CoinSwitch PRO’s API trading feature helps crypto traders use automation to operate round the clock. Automating trades enables faster execution, besides eliminating emotion-driven decisions, said the company.

The API trading feature is open to all CoinSwitch PRO traders and can be set up through documentation and an API key found in the ‘user profile’ section. It provides access to advanced market data, exchange status information, and the raw script. Traders can also unlock on-demand functionalities such as increased rate limits, private authenticated endpoints, and advanced APIs.

As an introductory offer, new users of CoinSwitch PRO will get a full commission rebate on trades executed through the API for the first 30 days.

API trading has been among the topmost requested features during trader outreach and community programmes, the company said.

CoinSwitch also made other enhancements to the PRO platform, including a more powerful mobile version and trade-friendly features such as the ‘Arbitrage Finder’.

