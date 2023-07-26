Open AI’s Sam Altman, who introduced ChatGPT, launched eyeball scanning cryptocurrency project Worldcoin. The project is aimed at using blockchain to store World IDs to enhance security and control, as per the project whitepaper.

Worldcoin aims at offering World ID, by authenticating a “digital passport” through iris scanning with the help of a device called ‘orb’ to ensure that an individual is a human and not an AI bot. The orb device would guarantee the genuineness of a human and in turn, generate World ID. Interested ones can download World App, and get their World ID by scanning iris by Orb.

Worldcoin is backed by Tools for Humans organisation, operating in San Francisco and Berlin.

About 2 million users signed up for the beta version of the Worldcoin cryptocurrency project.

At present, the project is aimed at expanding to 35 cities across 20 countries. To reward the ones who already invested in the project, the Worldcoin cryptocurrency tokens will be given out. The Worldcoin’s initial supply has been capped at 10 billion tokens.