CSB Bank reports 9 per cent increase in deposits in Q4 FY22

Deposits up 5 pc yoy in the reporting quarter

Gross advances rose to ₹15,998.02 as at March 31, 2022

Mumbai, April 02

CSB Bank reported a 9.10 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in gross advances in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

As at March-end 2022, the private sector bank’s gross advances rose to ₹15,998.02 crore from Rs ₹14,663.12 crore, according to the Thrissur (Kerala) headquartered Bank’s business update.

Within gross advances, advances against Gold & Gold Jewellery (including receivables secured against gold) was up 7.20 per cent yoy at ₹6,561.83 crore as at March-end 2022 ( ₹6,121.27 crore as at March-end 2021).

The proportion of advances against Gold & Gold Jewellery in gross advances increased to 41.01 per cent as at March-end 2022 against 39.23 per cent as at December-end 2021.

Total deposits rose by 5.48 per cent yoy to ₹20,188.30 crore from ₹19,140.04 crore.

Current account, savings account (CASA) deposits increased to 33.66 per cent of total deposits from 32.19 per cent.