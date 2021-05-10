CSC, HDFC Bank launches chatbot 'Eva'

HDFC Bank and Common Services Centres (CSCs) on Monday launched chatbot ‘Eva’ on CSCs Digital Seva Portal to support the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) in providing banking services for the last mile rural consumers.

Through Eva, VLEs will learn about the products and services offered by the HDFC Bank, which will improve services to the last mile customers and enhance banking services for the last mile, CSC said in a statement.

The 24x7 service will allow VLEs to access accurate information about various products, processes and resolve queries about HDFC Bank’s services. VLEs would improve their business by learning about account opening, loan lead generation and product details.

“Our partnership with HDFC will empower the VLEs through new skills and knowledge of products and services, while expanding the agenda of financial inclusion catering to rural customers. The digital platforms and innovations are allowing VLEs to constantly explore new opportunities for companies, services and citizens,” Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC, said.

Through Eva, VLEs will also be able to access training content to become a Business Correspondent by taking a quiz before getting the certification, as per the regulatory process, he said.

Currently, 1,27,348 VLEs are providing HDFC services. Of these, 15,791 are Business Correspondents who serve customers through banking outlets across 685 districts pan India. These Business Correspondents help citizens avail home loans, car loans, two-wheeler loans, tractor loans, open current and savings accounts and save through recurring and fixed deposits, CSC said.

“This initiative will bridge the gap between India and Bharat. Urban India has been quick to learn and adapt to the digital world. Rural India has faced challenges as it has lower Internet penetration. We are trying to bring about a change by empowering VLEs to learn more banking services and improve their business by helping others,” Smita Bhagat, Group Head – Government and Institutional Business and Start-ups at HDFC Bank said.