‘Customers’ deposits safe with LVB’

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), on Thursday, said its liquidity coverage ratio at a comparable level is more than what is prescribed by the regulator. The bank said the clarification is in response to factually incorrect articles appearing in the media. LVB also added that the quantum of its NPAs has come down marginally in the December quarter. “The bank would like to assure customers that their deposits are safe in the bank. We request our customers to ignore rumours that are based on unfounded news reports,” the bank said.