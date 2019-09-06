Money & Banking

DHFL defaults on ₹20-cr interest

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd defaulted on interest payment of ₹20.24 crore towards non-convertible debentures. In a regulatory filing on Friday, DHFL said the gross principal amount on which the default occurred was ₹1,700 crore. The NCDs were secured for three years with a coupon rate of 14.02 per cent. Our Bureau

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
