DHFL: To get more bidders, lenders seen extending deadline for EoI submission

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
Lenders may extend the date for submission of expression of interest (EOI) for the troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd to get in more bidders amid DHFL’s improving loan-recovery position. So far, players including Adani Group, KKR, Bain Capital and Oaktree Capital have shown interest in buying DHFL
There could be an extension of a month for putting in the EOI, said a senior banker versed with the developments on the DHFL resolution front.
Interested parties have two options to bid for the fraud-hit company. In the first, they can bid for the company as a whole (including retail, wholesale and other assets).
In the second option, potential investors can bid for parts of business (Group A: retail assets, investments, unsecured loans, etc; Group B: construction finance, mortgage loans, corporate loans, etc; and Group C: Slum Rehabilitation Authority loan).
Most investors seem to prefer the second option, the banker said.
“As of now we are not in a position to crystallise any plan. It may take some more time (at least by October) because valuation and other things are just being received. DHFL’s collection was down due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, it has started picking up. Once this picks up, it will have better value,” said another banker.
The banker quoted above expects a resolution to happen in the January-March quarter.
The RBI filed an application on November 29, 2019 before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process against the housing finance company.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
Centre’s impetus to infra spends, increasing demand for high-grade ore, and company’s plans to hike capacity ...
With the pandemic hindering construction activity, cement demand was severely impacted in the first half of ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...