Money & Banking

Dinesh Khara set to be next SBI chief

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 28, 2020 Published on August 28, 2020

The Banks Board Bureau has recommended Dinesh Kumar Khara to be the next chairman of State Bank of India.

The Banks Board Bureau members had interfaced with 4 Managing Directors of State Bank of India on Friday.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface and their overall experience, the Bureau recommends as follows: Dinesh Kumar Khara for the vacancy of Chairman in State Bank of India. Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the candidate on the Reserve List for the said vacancy," the BBB said in a statement.

The current Chairman, Rajnish Kumar's three-year term ends on October 7.

State Bank of India
