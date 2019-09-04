Wednesday, September 04, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday September 04, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9086 0.9063 0.9023 0.8962 Euro 0.9082 0.9086 0.9063 0.9023
0.82 0.8187 0.8169 0.8142 Pound Sterling 0.8197 0.82 0.8189 0.8169
106.2408 105.9684 105.5564 104.8642 Japanese Yen* 106.2574 106.2408 105.9782 105.5627
0.9851 0.9822 0.9771 0.9691 Swiss Franc 0.9854 0.9852 0.9822 0.977
1.3862 52.1151 52.482 53.4275 Singapore Dollar 1.3865 52.4275 52.4173 52.9712
7.8457 9.2398 9.3048 9.4043 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8439 9.2283 9.2934 9.3916
1.4734 106.5294 107.2794 108.4265 Australian Dollar 1.4726 106.3971 107.1471 108.2794
9.0678 7.9868 8.0519 8.147 Norwegian Kroner 9.0673 7.9945 8.0331 8.1269
9.7673 7.4145 7.4821 7.5932 Swedish Kroner 9.7676 7.4896 7.4575 7.5518
1.3317 54.4662 54.8496 55.4361 Canadian Dollar 1.3317 54.3985 54.782 55.3609
72.18 72.44 72.95 73.73 Indian Rupees 72.0850 72.35 72.86 73.63
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 04, 2019
