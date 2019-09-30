Monday, September 30, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday September 30, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9178 0.9156 0.9111 0.9056 Euro 0.9175 0.9178 0.9157 0.9114
0.8129 0.8119 0.8098 0.8075 Pound Sterling 0.8129 0.8129 0.8119 0.8098
107.9933 107.7645 107.2284 106.6382 Japanese Yen* 108.0372 108.003 107.7687 107.2296
0.9968 0.994 0.9883 0.9816 Swiss Franc 0.9968 0.9966 0.994 0.9884
1.3832 51.5942 51.9203 52.5 Singapore Dollar 1.3833 51.5362 51.8696 52.4493
7.8376 9.0816 9.139 9.2529 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8363 9.083 9.1301 9.2321
1.4817 104.7059 106.9403 106.5441 Australian Dollar 1.4808 104.5882 106.8358 106.4412
9.0936 7.8328 7.891 7.9879 Norwegian Kroner 9.0937 7.8412 7.8746 7.9714
9.8241 7.2505 7.3112 7.4232 Swedish Kroner 9.8252 7.3244 7.2892 7.3857
1.3253 53.5338 54.2803 54.8864 Canadian Dollar 1.3258 53.8788 53.8195 54.8333
70.93 71.20 71.65 72.45 Indian Rupees 70.8400 71.12 71.58 72.38
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on September 30, 2019
