Monday, November 25, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday November 25, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9077 0.9061 0.9021 0.8969 Euro 0.9074 0.9078 0.9061 0.9022
0.7764 0.7758 0.7741 0.7721 Pound Sterling 0.7762 0.7765 0.7759 0.7741
108.8896 108.7121 108.2362 107.6685 Japanese Yen* 108.8928 108.8899 108.7368 108.2383
0.9976 0.9957 0.9906 0.9843 Swiss Franc 0.9981 0.9978 0.9957 0.9906
1.3646 52.9412 53.2426 53.7868 Singapore Dollar 1.3651 52.8676 53.1691 53.7132
7.8277 9.1954 9.2478 9.3423 Hong Kong Dollar 7.827 9.1826 9.235 9.3295
1.4745 105.8824 106.4853 107.5735 Australian Dollar 1.4743 105.7353 106.3382 107.4265
9.179 7.8431 7.8878 7.9771 Norwegian Kroner 9.1799 7.8408 7.8769 7.9575
9.6349 7.4689 7.527 7.6277 Swedish Kroner 9.6364 7.5288 7.501 7.5936
1.3298 54.1353 54.4436 55 Canadian Dollar 1.3304 54.0602 54.3684 54.9248
71.78 72.00 72.41 73.15 Indian Rupees 71.6950 71.90 72.31 73.05
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on November 25, 2019
